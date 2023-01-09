scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Mumbai Confidential: Disturbing Affairs

The state is known to have a large number of progressive thinkers and workers, but sadly, the stage of the Indian Science Congress, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, saw a disturbing turn of affairs.

PM Modi addresses the 108th Indian Science Congress by video link Tuesday. (PTI)

Maharashtra is one of the first states in the country to enact a law against superstitious practices and claims of black magic etc, but the Indian Science Congress held in Nagpur witnessed glorification of Rangoli — claims were made that it would ward off evils. The state is known to have a large number of progressive thinkers and workers, but sadly, the stage of the Indian Science Congress, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, saw a disturbing turn of affairs.

Having Their Way

It is difficult to take on the contractors’ lobby in the state and the Maharashtra government’s apparent “surrender” by ordering the closure of cases and withdrawal of fines charged, proves it once again. Contractors, who had mined minor minerals to be used in the construction of the Samruddhi Expressway by violating government directions, were facing disciplinary action. The decision to withdraw all action was announced last week and once again it has been established that whoever comes to power, contractors have their way.

Compiled by Mohamed Thaver and Alok Deshpande

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 03:27 IST
