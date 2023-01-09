Mumbai Confidential: Disturbing Affairs

Maharashtra is one of the first states in the country to enact a law against superstitious practices and claims of black magic etc, but the Indian Science Congress held in Nagpur witnessed glorification of Rangoli — claims were made that it would ward off evils. The state is known to have a large number of progressive thinkers and workers, but sadly, the stage of the Indian Science Congress, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, saw a disturbing turn of affairs.