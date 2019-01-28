Mumbai Confidential: Extended Tenure

The Centre has agreed to grant Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain an extension. While the 1983-batch IAS officer was to retire this month-end, word is that he will get at least three more months. With word regarding his extension trickling in, there were plenty of smiles when Jain’s office celebrated his 60th birthday on January 25. Meanwhile, word is that Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar (1984 batch), who has been holding the Home portfolio in additional capacity since December, is likely to be named as full-time Home secretary.

Frontrunner

Principal Secretary Aseem Kumar Gupta (1994) is seen as the top contender to replace Sanjay Kumar as the state’s next housing secretary. Although the names of two other senior bureaucrats are also being discussed for the post, Gupta, who has done a stint as the CEO of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, is considered to be the favourite. Presently, Gupta is the secretary of the rural development department. All eyes are on who Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis names to succeed him to the post. While there is talk in some circles that the CM might also undertake a bureaucratic reshuffle in the urban development department this month-end, sources indicate otherwise.

Key Meet

All eyes are on Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with party MPs at Matoshri on Monday. Speculation is rife that through the meeting Thackeray will send out a signal regarding the fate of the Sena’s alliance with ally BJP. Some party MPs have been vocal about the need for an alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, while most Shiv Sena vibhag pramukhs are opposed to it. CM Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP ministers have been making frequent overtures to the Shiv Sena.

Fresh Trouble

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, CM Devendra Fadnavis faces a fresh headache in Palghar district. Kicking up a storm against the high-handedness of a personal aide of Maharashtra’s Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Sawara, who also represents the district in the state Assembly, BJP’s district office-bearers have offered to resign en masse. The protest comes at a time when Sawara’s name has been doing the rounds as one of the contenders to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Palghar.

Sending A Message

The Devendra Fadnavis government wasted almost no time to begin the demolition of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sprawling beachside bungalow in Alibaug. Work on razing the illegal bungalow began the moment the Enforcement Directorate, which has attached all of Modis properties, consented to the demolition. With elections round the corner, sources said the CMO itself was keen to send out a message that no leniency was being shown to Nirav Modi. The Opposition has been targeting the Narendra Modi government after Nirav Modi fled the country.