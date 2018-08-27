Mumbai confidential: Enforcing the code

Dinesh Kumar Jain Dinesh Kumar Jain

Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain is known for his calm and composed demeanour. But word is that the Chief Secretary is miffed with some senior bureaucrats for not adhering to the guidelines laid down for submissions of proposals to the Cabinet. And he did not hide his disappointment. To make the erring bureaucrats fall in line, his office has now brought out orders stating that proposals which fail to meet the guidelines won’t be considered. It has clarified that an exception will be made for proposals of urgent nature.

Of A Complaint…

Speculation is rife in the corridors of power about a complaint of a serious nature raised against a senior civil servant posted in Mumbai. The complainant has reportedly even knocked on the doors of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. While no inquiry has so far been instituted in the matter, the CM has reportedly asked senior bureaucrats to look into the complaint.

At Loggerheads

All’s not quite well in the committee overseeing the functioning of the state’s flagship insurance scheme, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Two senior committee officials are at loggerheads, with one of them accusing the other of undue interference. Matters between the two have reportedly come to such a head that the Chief Minister’s Office has had to step in. Sources say the CM might withdraw the nomination of the official against whom the allegations have been levelled.

More Pressure

The Maratha pro-reservation issue continues to haunt the CM. This time, it is the MLAs and MLCs belonging to the Maratha community from various parties who have upped the ante. They will be meeting the CM this Tuesday, demanding a two-day special Assembly session over the reservation demand, and have threatened to take out protests in the first week of September if the demand is not met. Devendra Fadnavis, who has been facing the brunt of the protest, has been confined to his office and residence in South Mumbai since July 23 in the wake of the protests.

Source Of Income

State Election Commissioner Jageshwar Saharia has cracked the whip yet again, making it mandatory for candidates contesting local body polls to share details of their own and family’s source of income in their election affidavits. While the move comes following an SC verdict in this regard, Maharashtra’s state election commission is among the first to make the change.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar

