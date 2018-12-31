Mumbai Confidential: Chalo Delhi?

Speculation is rife in the corridors of power that state Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, who is set to retire next month, is under consideration for the position of an election commissioner with the Central Election Commission.

Jain, whose family is based in Delhi, is also understood to be keen on landing the prestigious assignment. Sources, meanwhile, said that the much-awaited major transfer in the state’s senior bureaucracy may well be deferred till Jain’s fate is revealed. A section in the government is pushing for a three-month extension for Jain as Chief Secretary.

On Hold

What’s brewing in the state’s excise department? According to sources, a controversial move of revalidating 205 liquor permits, which were found to have been irregularly allotted between 2010 and 2016, has been put on hold. While Excise Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule had conducted fresh hearings for these cases in October itself, senior department bureaucrats have raised questions over the validity of this review exercise.

Retirement Perk

Three months after his retirement, former medical education department secretary Sanjay Deshmukh, a 1998 batch IAS officer, has landed a post-retirement assignment. Deshmukh has been appointed as Chairperson of the Energy Vigilance Committee of the MSEB Holding Company Ltd. The post had fallen vacant after incumbent P R Baviskar, also a retired IAS officer from the West Bengal cadre, stepped down citing personal reasons.

Promotion Time

It is that time of the year when promotions are handed out to police personnel. In the IPS cadre, sources said this time officers belonging to the 1994 batch are eligible for promotion to Additional Director General (ADG) rank. Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti is among those in line for promotion. Others include Ashutosh Dumbare, Dr Sukhwinder Singh, Anup Kumar, Vineet Agarwal and Ramanand Bharma. Meanwhile, IPS officers belonging to the 2001 batch are eligible for promotion to Inspector General of Police rank.

Scoring A Home Run

Politicians are not the only ones who are reluctant to give up perks of office, especially spacious government accommodations, long after they have demitted office. Tales abound in the corridors of power on how several retired bureaucrats, including some who haven’t even been accommodated by the government in post-retirement positions, have clung onto official accommodations in violation of norms.

Lectured

This past week, a senior bureaucrat suffered the ignominy of being lectured by his senior in front of representatives of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. Sources said while the CMO had directed the MKM representatives to meet the bureaucrat, he’d left his office leaving them waiting. Objecting to this, they raised the matter with a senior official. The bureaucrat was then recalled and had to sit for the meeting.

Serving A Message

Eknath Khadse may be sulking, but the former minister hasn’t lost his acerbic sense of humour. With the BJP leadership having to bear intense ribbing after the poll debacle in the heartland states, Khadse did not miss the opportunity to make himself heard. Eyebrows were raised when Khadse last week stated that permanent loyalty to a party cannot be taken for granted in politics, at a function where senior Congress leader Ulhas Patil publicly offered him support to switch over to his party.