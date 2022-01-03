Mumbai confidential: Counterpoint

Counterpoint

The CHIEF Minister’s office is busy compiling data on how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi missed out physically attending office due to their health conditions that required hospitalisation. This is being done as a counter to the criticism against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not attending office since he underwent spine surgery on November 10.

Last Stretch

ADDITIONAL CHIEF Secretary Sanjay Chahande, who is due to retire in May this year, has been without any posting in the state for the last two months. Chahande was last posted as the ACS of the Other Backward Classes Welfare Department, but had refused to take up the post. Top bureaucrats are now lobbying to ensure that he gets a posting for the last five months of his career.

Silent Farewell

FORMER MINISTER Ramdas Kadam retired from the Legislative Council last week. A farewell programme organised for retiring MLCs was presided over by Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab, a political bete noire of Kadam. In spite of requests from several legislators and the chairman of the Legislative Council, Parab refused to speak at the event. The normal practice would have meant him having to speak and acknowledge Kadam’s work as a legislator.

Who’s Next

CLOSE TO a dozen IPS officers in the state have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over the past few days as part of the probe into the money laundering case they are investigating against former state home Anil Deshmukh. The move has caused panic among top echelons of the force as officers are concerned about who would be summoned next.