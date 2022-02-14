Mumbai Confidential: Changing Fortunes

Exactly three years later, Somaiya has become the cynosure of all eyes within the state unit of BJP for taking on Sena leaders head-on by “digging up dirt” on their financial dealings.

The proverb “nothing is permanent in life” rings true for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Somaiya’s presence on the party forum was seen as a liability after he had rubbed the Shiv Sena leadership the wrong way. Exactly three years later, Somaiya has become the cynosure of all eyes within the state unit of BJP for taking on Sena leaders head-on by “digging up dirt” on their financial dealings. Not surprisingly, the BJP cadre felicitated Somaiya on the footsteps of the Pune Municipal Corporation, the same venue where he was allegedly assaulted by Sena workers.

Looking Ahead

Shiv Sena has now come up with a new slogan “Pudhe Chala Mumbai” (move forward, Mumbai) ahead of the BMC polls. The Sena had used the taglines “Karun Dakhvala” (we did it) in 2012 and #Didyouknow in 2017 for the civic body elections. However, the party has not made any formal announcement of using the latest tagline for the upcoming polls. A Sena functionary said that the “Pudhe Chala” tagline was used to launch the BEST mobile application. Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, speaking about the BMC budget, had used the tagline “Pudhe Chala Mumbai”, which is being used on social media platforms by Shiv Sainiks.

Damage Control

A poster put up in Thane recently on the occasion of Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde’s birthday has raised eyebrows within the Shiv Sena. The poster, released by Shinde supporters, addressed him as Maharashtra’s “Future Chief Minister”. In a party that looks unkindly upon any prospective rivals for the top job, the poster drew instant criticism. Shinde, however, was quick to make amends, upbraiding those behind the poster and asking them to pull it down.

Family Reunion

Hearings of Chandiwal Commission probing corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh also provides an opportunity for the family members of the former Maharashtra Home Minister, his aides and dismissed cop Sachin Waze, who are behind bars, to meet them freely. Mostly during breaks, the family members along with the accused persons head to separate rooms at the Old Secretariat building in Kala Ghoda, where the hearings are held, to meet them in privacy. Now with the Commission nearing its conclusion, the families have only a few more days left to meet them in this manner.

An ‘Ill-timed’ Move

BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s demand for veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar memorial at Shivaji Park has left the party red-faced. Not only did the demand not find favour with the MNS and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government announcing a grand music academy project worth Rs 1200 crore at Kalina in Mumbai has further added to the saffron party’s predicament. Now, insiders in the BJP have started questioning the logic behind Kadam’s demand. A senior party functionary said, “We have sullied our own image. It was not only ill-timed but also ill-intentioned.”

