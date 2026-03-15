Mumbai Confidential: Chair without charge

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Desi delicacies
Visitors to the chamber of Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde at Vidhan Bhawan are often greeted not just with files and meetings but also with an array of homemade snacks. At least five jars filled with traditional treats are usually placed on his table — from unconventional tilgul karanji (sesame and jaggery stuffed pastry) to melt-in-the-mouth coconut barfi. His special roasted gram, aides say, has even impressed seasoned rural MLAs. Ministers and legislators now often drop in for a quick bite along with tea or coffee.
Attendance matters
With the Devendra Fadnavis-led government enjoying a comfortable majority, the ongoing Budget Session faces little threat on the floor of the House. Yet last week, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan convened a meeting of party office-bearers and legislators with a message: ensure full attendance in both Houses and spend more time in the legislature. According to a BJP MLA, the leadership wants members to be active during debates. “The session is where public issues are raised. Our presence should reflect that,” the MLA said.
Chair without charge
Photographs of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya chairing a meeting in Pune in the presence of city mayor have been doing the rounds on social media, raising eyebrows. Somaiya, a former MP, who now holds no official position in the government or the civic body, has been spearheading a campaign against hawkers, allegedly of Bangladeshi origin. Opposition MLAs were quick to question in what capacity he was presiding over official discussions with civic officials — and why such latitude is rarely extended to them.
Public reprimand
A former NCP minister ran into a colleague from his own party who now heads the same department. Spotting a particular officer among the minister’s staff, the former minister reportedly stopped and demanded that the officer be immediately removed. The minister tried to defuse the situation, pointing out that journalists were watching. But the former minister, known for his outspoken style, repeated his demand before walking away — leaving the minister and his staff visibly embarrassed.
Missing huddle
With the Assembly lacking a Leader of Opposition, a long-standing practice has quietly disappeared — the daily
coordination meeting among Opposition parties to plan strategy against the government. A senior Congress leader from Vidarbha was heard lamenting in the corridors: “I raise public issues every day, but we are only a handful. The Shiv Sena (UBT) seems divided on several matters, and nobody knows what’s happening in the NCP (SP).” With the Opposition struggling to present a united front, the government appears comfortable extending the session till March 25.
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