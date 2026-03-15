Mumbai Confidential: Chair without charge

Desi delicacies

Visitors to the chamber of Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde at Vidhan Bhawan are often greeted not just with files and meetings but also with an array of homemade snacks. At least five jars filled with traditional treats are usually placed on his table — from unconventional tilgul karanji (sesame and jaggery stuffed pastry) to melt-in-the-mouth coconut barfi. His special roasted gram, aides say, has even impressed seasoned rural MLAs. Ministers and legislators now often drop in for a quick bite along with tea or coffee.

Attendance matters

With the Devendra Fadnavis-led government enjoying a comfortable majority, the ongoing Budget Session faces little threat on the floor of the House. Yet last week, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan convened a meeting of party office-bearers and legislators with a message: ensure full attendance in both Houses and spend more time in the legislature. According to a BJP MLA, the leadership wants members to be active during debates. “The session is where public issues are raised. Our presence should reflect that,” the MLA said.