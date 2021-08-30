Mumbai confidential: Caption Contest

August 30, 2021 1:35:58 am
Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did a test drive of an auto rickshaw in Pune within the premises of the manufacturing company. A video of this was being circulated with the caption “teen payye Sarkar” or three-wheeled government, as the MVA is a three-party coalition. But one of his image managers said that since it was Pawar driving, the caption should have been “teen payye ki Sarkar ka driver” as Pawar and his party NCP take key decisions.
Special Concession
A prominent leader of a political party who constructed a swanky new building in Shivaji Park has been given a special concession by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC. The canopy of the leader’s apartment in the building extends over a footpath and some residents had objected to this. An application was made to the G north office and the ward staff called for remarks from the traffic police as well as Mumbai Police, who responded that there was a security threat against the politician. It has now been allowed for six months.
