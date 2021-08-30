Mumbai confidential: Caption Contest

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did a test drive of an auto rickshaw in Pune within the premises of the manufacturing company. A video of this was being circulated with the caption “teen payye Sarkar” or three-wheeled government, as the MVA is a three-party coalition. But one of his image managers said that since it was Pawar driving, the caption should have been “teen payye ki Sarkar ka driver” as Pawar and his party NCP take key decisions.