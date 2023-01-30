Mumbai Confidential: Brewing Controversy

Both these areas have been under Shinde's grip for over a decade. A celebrity doctor, who will start working with BMC soon, could be at the centre of the controversy.

The ruling coalition of the BJP led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde have left no opportunities to target BMC, and alleged scams during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, there are murmurs in Mantralaya about alleged irregularities in Ambernath and Kalyan-Dombivli corporations regarding Covid-related relief work. Both these areas have been under Shinde’s grip for over a decade. A celebrity doctor, who will start working with BMC soon, could be at the centre of the controversy.