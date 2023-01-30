Mumbai Confidential: Brewing Controversy

scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
The ruling coalition of the BJP led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde have left no opportunities to target BMC, and alleged scams during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, there are murmurs in Mantralaya about alleged irregularities in Ambernath and Kalyan-Dombivli corporations regarding Covid-related relief work. Both these areas have been under Shinde’s grip for over a decade. A celebrity doctor, who will start working with BMC soon, could be at the centre of the controversy.

Still Under Wraps

The Maharashtra government had announced a ‘seva fortnight’ for a period between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and Gandhi Jayanti last year. It was further extended as the government claimed that it had got a massive response, and all the pending applications were to be cleared during the period. Despite several promises by the state ministers that its report would be made public after state Cabinet meetings, no details of the actual work done within the campaign has come to light so far.

Compiled by Alok Deshpande

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 05:22 IST
