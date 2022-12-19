scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Mumbai Confidential: Bone Of Contention

The IPS transfers announced last week had become a bone of contention between CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for almost a month.

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsEknath Shinde
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The IPS transfers announced last week had become a bone of contention between CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for almost a month. The CM stood firm and did not allow the deputy CM’s confidant, presently posted in DGP’s office, to be appointed as Thane police commissioner. The disagreement between the two was sorted after intervention from Delhi bosses and the list was finally modified.

Getting Along Well

Former Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni is an unique example of an official getting along well with all political parties. Even during MVA’s tenure, when the government was facing successive setbacks in courts, his very close ties with an NCP minister ensured that critical voices did not rise beyond a level. The NCP minister, who was even asked about the government’s court defeats, had kept quiet.

Star-Studded Wedding

The wedding of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s daughter on Saturday was a star-studded affair. Among those in attendance were Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and actress Shilpa Shetty whose videos at the wedding went viral. It was, however, not an easy day for the police chief as he had to also oversee the morcha organised by the MVA in the city on the same day.

More from Mumbai

New Police Post Buzz

The buzz about creating a post for a Special Commissioner for Mumbai City a la Delhi police was going strong over the past few weeks. While those in the know say that the proposal was discussed, there is another school of thought emerging that the post could create tussles between senior officers over policing the city. A certain section in the administration believes that rather than creating another post, it would make sense to shuffle personnel if the government wants to empower certain cops.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:11:58 am
Next Story

In a first, state public health dept conducts regular checkup of newly married couples

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close