Mumbai Confidential: Bone Of Contention

The IPS transfers announced last week had become a bone of contention between CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for almost a month. The CM stood firm and did not allow the deputy CM’s confidant, presently posted in DGP’s office, to be appointed as Thane police commissioner. The disagreement between the two was sorted after intervention from Delhi bosses and the list was finally modified.

Getting Along Well

Former Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni is an unique example of an official getting along well with all political parties. Even during MVA’s tenure, when the government was facing successive setbacks in courts, his very close ties with an NCP minister ensured that critical voices did not rise beyond a level. The NCP minister, who was even asked about the government’s court defeats, had kept quiet.

Star-Studded Wedding

The wedding of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s daughter on Saturday was a star-studded affair. Among those in attendance were Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and actress Shilpa Shetty whose videos at the wedding went viral. It was, however, not an easy day for the police chief as he had to also oversee the morcha organised by the MVA in the city on the same day.

New Police Post Buzz

The buzz about creating a post for a Special Commissioner for Mumbai City a la Delhi police was going strong over the past few weeks. While those in the know say that the proposal was discussed, there is another school of thought emerging that the post could create tussles between senior officers over policing the city. A certain section in the administration believes that rather than creating another post, it would make sense to shuffle personnel if the government wants to empower certain cops.