Mumbai confidential: Being cautious

After workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation rejected the offer of a 40 per cent pay hike, the intelligence wing of the state tipped off Mantralaya security that there could be a self-immolation attempt outside the secretariat. Three drums of water and a fire tender were kept ready for any such eventuality.

Back to Bihar

Bihar cadre IPS officer Shivdeep Lande, who was on a five-year deputation to Maharashtra, is going back as his deputation has ended. He used to be known as “Singham” of Bihar police, and sought deputation as he belongs to Maharashtra. He is the son-in-law of former minister of state Vijay Shivtare of Shiv Sena. Lande worked in the Mumbai Police as deputy commissioner of Anti Narcotic Cell, and as deputy inspector general, he was posted in the Anti Terrorism Squad.

Station innovation

Two weeks ago, Western Railways authorities had introduced a “pod” hotel on the premises of Mumbai Central station. Seeing the huge response to the initiative, Maharashtra Airport Development Company managing director Deepak Kapoor has said that they would think of having pod rooms at Shirdi airport, where arriving passengers are usually pilgrims and need a place to rest for a few hours or just overnight.

Special occasion

A special show of Satyamev Jayate was organised for the top brass of Mumbai Police at Globus in Bandra west last Wednesday. Most IPS officers were present, so were top film stars. The Bandra police and Bandra traffic division were busy providing bandobast. Normally, traffic offenders in Bandra are rarely spared, but on show day, drivers of police officers parked their SUVs on footpaths, and no questions were asked.