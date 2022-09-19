Mumbai Confidential: At the helm

With the chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Hemant Parab, due to retire in October-end, the process to select his successor has begun. In all likelihood, the senior most deputy chief fire officer – S Y Manjarekar – will become the chief of the fire brigade.

Waiting In Wings

Two senior officers of the Indian Forest Service — K P Singh and Sunil Limaye – are set to retire on September 30. Limaye holds a key portfolio of chief wildlife warden. Following their superannuation, two IFS officers – Shomita Biswas and Maheep Gupta – will be promoted to PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) rank.

Facing Neglect

Jails seem to be one of the most neglected departments of the state government. After additional DG Atulchandra Kulkarni went on central deputation earlier this year, additional DG (wireless) Sunil Ramanand was asked to take his charge. Fifteen days back, state CID chief Ritiesh Kumar was given additional charge of the department. Meanwhile, at Mantralaya level, the department was headless after additional chief secretary, appeals and security, Nitin Gadre, to whom the Jails department reports, was transferred. But on Friday, the state government appointed Sham Tagade to the post.

Back In The Saddle

A few months back, joint commissioner of BMC Ramesh Pawar went on a deputation to Nashik corporation as commissioner. With the post traditionally held by an IAS officer, the appointment faced a lot of opposition from the cadre. When Eknath Shinde – Devendra Fadnavis government came to power, it appointed Chandrakant Pulkundwar on the post as a result of which Pawar had to come back. Pawar, though, did not lose much. A joint commissioner (improvements) when he left for Nashik, Pawar has got the same post back now.

Not ‘Holding’ Office

Even as the wait for transfers gets longer for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, it has been particularly hard for a few. A case in point is a senior IPS officer from Mumbai who cleared out his office nearly a month-and-a-half back assuming that transfers were around the corner. Since then, the officer has been visiting his office a couple of times a week while remaining away for the better part.

(Compiled by YOGESH NAIK AND MOHAMED THAVER)