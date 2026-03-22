Mumbai Confidential: Aiming for the top

Two top bureaucrats in the state are aiming for the coveted post of BMC municipal commissioner. The claim to fame is their push for infrastructure development in the MMR. But the tussle between them is likely to turn into a power struggle between Delhi and Mumbai as each has secured powerful political patronage from these respective cities.

Dropping standards

A senior MLA, former speaker and ex- minister Dilip Walse-Patil broke his silence in the Assembly recently with few wise words. Commenting on the dropping standards of discussions in the House, he cautioned that it is quality and not the quantity that matters when it comes to discussing policy issues such as budget. His words were also directed at ministers who remain absent during debates, a common occurrence of late.