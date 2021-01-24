Mumbai Confidential: A Dash of Science

Premier Marathi literature convention – the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan – just boosted its stature. For the upcoming summit in March, the convention has unanimously voted world renowned astrophysicist, researcher and author Dr Jayant Narlikar, a Padma Bhushan awardee and a winner of several global accolades, as the president. This is the first time in the convention’s history when a scientist has bagged the top slot. The world of fantasy just added some scientific temper to it.

Frontrunner

A decision on the state’s next chief secretary is imminent by February end and Additional Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, currently the state’s home secretary, is seen as a frontrunner to succeed Sanjay Kumar to the post. While Kunte’s IAS batchmate, Praveen Pardeshi, who is on a UN deputation, is believed to be keen to return to the state cadre to also throw his hat in the ring, Kunte is seen as top contender. But a third option – that of Kumar getting an extension – is yet to be completely ruled out. In which case, both Kunte and Pardeshi may find their dreams put on hold.

Bluff masters

As with young students bunking class, Maharashtra ministers too have been making funny excuses to skip cabinet meetings. From the common “no network in my area” to “away on a field assignment”, the “truant” ministers have come up with various novel excuses to give the weekly meeting a miss. Not anymore though. The last cabinet meeting saw Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar come down heavily on the absentee ministers. He finally called their bluff.

No naysayers, please

While the chief secretary-led nine-man panel has submitted a unanimous report ruling that the Kanjurmarg land was more suitable for the Metro-3 car shed than Aarey, not all the members were agreeable to all the points, justifying the decision. Sources said those who differed on some of the points were categorically told not to put their objections in writing.

In record books

Senior IPS officer and Pimpri Chinchwad’s police commissioner Krishna Prakash took to Twitter last week to announce a rare feat. The 1988-batch officer, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, announced that he had made it to the World Book of Records for being India’s first government servant, civil servant and uniformed service officer to earn the Iron Man title. In 2017, he had competed in the Ironman Triathlon, which is regarded as being among the most challenging one-day sporting events in the world.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar