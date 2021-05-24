Mumbai Confidential: Quota and Quota

Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik is said to have assured that the government will take "an initiative as soon as the situation gets better". (Representative Image)

While many ministers in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government are vocal about the Maratha reservation issue, they have maintained a studied silence on the 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in education that was upheld by the Bombay High Court. Activists and students from across the state therefore launched a synchronised campaign to raise the issue by circulating Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik’s phone number and spamming both his personal and office numbers, questioning the delay in granting reservation to the community. Malik is said to have assured that the government will take “an initiative as soon as the situation gets better”.

Newly aggressive

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil’s aggro against MVA leaders has taken his own party by surprise. Even in peak election campaign, Patil was known to be moderate in tone and words when he took on Congress and NCP leaders. But lately, his language has changed. Days after reminding Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal that he was only out on bail, his questioning of former CM and PWD minister Ashok Chavan’s “aukat” was out of character. Maybe he watched too many West Bengal campaign speeches.

Chandigarh Calling

Irrespective of whether it was Shiv Sena or disgruntled officers who let the media know that acting DGP Sanjay Pande was not in Mumbai during Cyclone Tauktae, the kerfuffle appears to hold an underlying message from the government for the state’s most senior IPS officer. For someone who wants to be finalised in the post badly, Chandigarh weekends — kosher when he was in charge of Home Guards — are now out.