Mumbai: Samajwadi corporator proposes ban on concrete walls along riverbanks

To save biodiversity and push for ground-level water recharge in Mumbai, a corporator from Samajwadi Party has proposed ban on construction of concrete walls along riverbanks.

Rukhsana Siddiqui, corporator from Samajwadi Party, has moved a notice of motion demanding to stop concretisation of basin and banks by constructing walls. Siddiqui said that concretisation would kill biodiversity of rivers, prevent groundwater percolation and also obstruct wild animals who visit riverbanks for drinking water.

Currently, the BMC has taken up work of constructing concrete wall along rivers like Mithi, Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara.

“The use of cement concrete in constructing boundary wall along the river banks are not environment-friendly. This also prevents groundwater recharge as concrete does not allow percolation. The BMC should stop this. And in case it is necessary then then only concrete should be used. For other parts, natural stone and soil should be used, “said Siddiqui.

The proposal will come up for discussion on August 12 in the general body meeting.