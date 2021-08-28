scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Conclave of St Xavier’s College fest to be held today

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 28, 2021 7:41:06 pm
St Xavier’s College fest, College fest, mumbai, mumbai news, indian express, indian express news, University of OxfordAs part of the fest, a sign language workshop was conducted in association with the college’s Student Inclusion Cell on August 16. (File)

A CONCLAVE will be held on Sunday as part of Malhar – the annual festival of St Xavier’s College.

The keynote session at 9.15 am will be presided by Lieutenant General Satish Dua, who will speak on ‘Youth Rerouting Pathways’. Dr Urvashi Sahni, chief executive and founder of the Study Hall Educational Foundation, University of Oxford professor Dr John Lennox, and novelist and author Anita Nair will speak at the conclave.

The theme for this year’s fest is ‘Parallax: The Legacy Re-routed’. The word ‘parallax’ refers to perceiving a phenomenon from different angles. As part of the fest, a sign language workshop was conducted in association with the college’s Student Inclusion Cell on August 16.

