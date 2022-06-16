Mumbai: Comprehensive plan to regulate street parking in 3 wards soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon roll out its Comprehensive Parking Management Plan (CPMP) to regulate street parking in three administrative wards — D (Grant Road, Peddar Road), K-West (Andheri, Juhu) and S (Powai, Bhandup).

Under CPMP, citizens who don’t have parking space inside their housing societies will be allowed to park on internal roads, and on the streets outside their societies, for a parking fee.

However, civic officials said there is staunch opposition to the civic body’s plan of charging parking fees for on-road parking and implementation of the same will be challenging. “Ward S and D appeared keen to begin the residential parking scheme. But the response from Andheri West and Juhu has been mild. The behavioural change aspect of the plan will take time. The scheme will allow residents of societies, which do not have parking space for its members, to park on the road for a fee,” said a civic official.

Other new concepts in CPMP include valet parking, pick-up and drop-off facilities, no-parking lanes, street parking zones, and a city parking pool, which will be an online aggregator platform that will have details of all parking spaces available within a ward. The parking plan aims to identify and optimise all available parking spaces in the ward.

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA), under the BMC, had held meetings in March with representatives of residential societies and citizens’ groups to discuss the plan and understand their parking space requirements.

“The idea is to keep arterial roads as no-parking zones. Traffic snarls are usually caused by unregulated and haphazard parking. We are surveying the area in coordination with residential groups and traffic police, as they are the enforcers of parking and traffic rules in the city,” said an official.

To further understand residential societies’ parking requirements, BMC has reached out to citizens living in housing societies in areas such as Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, Lower Parel, Worli, Andheri West, Juhu, and Powai, and urged them to fill out forms outlining their parking requirements.

The BMC is also in talks with traffic police regarding the appointment of parking wardens who will regulate parking within a ward. In a month-long survey last year, the MPA had collected and analysed available parking spaces, parking requirements for each type of vehicle, duration, pick-up/drop-off facility and loading/unloading facility, and strategically assigned spaces available for these functions.