scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 14, 2021
Most read

Mumbai: Competitions to spread awareness on biodiversity

Participants can send entries online till May 22, which is celebrated as International Biodiversity Day. The theme of 2021 is “We are Part of the Solution for Nature”.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 14, 2021 11:12:11 pm
The theme of 2021 is “We are Part of the Solution for Nature”. (Unsplash)

To spread awareness on biodiversity and its conservation, the state Biodiversity Board has organised state-level competitions on drawing/painting/ sketch, posters, essay writing, videography/photography.

Participants can send entries online till May 22, which is celebrated as International Biodiversity Day. The theme of 2021 is “We are Part of the Solution for Nature”.

Entry to the drawing competition with the subject ‘My Mother, My Earth’ — open for Class 5-8 students — can be sent to msbb.ngpdrawingjunior@gmail.com, poster competition for Class 9 to 12 has ‘My favourite animal’ as the subject and can be sent to msbb.ngpdrawingsenior@gmail.com. Entries to essay writing on the topic ‘Biodiversity Conservation is a solution for the pandemic of Covid 19’ is open for graduate, postgraduate and PhD scholars and can be sent to msbb.ngpessay@gmail.com.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Photography/videography competition on ‘Wild Animal in action’ as a subject is open to all. Entries can be sent to msbb.ngpphoto@gmail.com.

Click here for more

The winning prize is the range of Rs 1000- 7000. Winners will be announced in the first week of June on http://www.mahaforest.gov.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x