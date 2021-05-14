Mumbai: Competitions to spread awareness on biodiversity

The theme of 2021 is “We are Part of the Solution for Nature”. (Unsplash)

To spread awareness on biodiversity and its conservation, the state Biodiversity Board has organised state-level competitions on drawing/painting/ sketch, posters, essay writing, videography/photography.

Participants can send entries online till May 22, which is celebrated as International Biodiversity Day. The theme of 2021 is “We are Part of the Solution for Nature”.

Entry to the drawing competition with the subject ‘My Mother, My Earth’ — open for Class 5-8 students — can be sent to msbb.ngpdrawingjunior@gmail.com, poster competition for Class 9 to 12 has ‘My favourite animal’ as the subject and can be sent to msbb.ngpdrawingsenior@gmail.com. Entries to essay writing on the topic ‘Biodiversity Conservation is a solution for the pandemic of Covid 19’ is open for graduate, postgraduate and PhD scholars and can be sent to msbb.ngpessay@gmail.com.

Photography/videography competition on ‘Wild Animal in action’ as a subject is open to all. Entries can be sent to msbb.ngpphoto@gmail.com.

The winning prize is the range of Rs 1000- 7000. Winners will be announced in the first week of June on http://www.mahaforest.gov.in.