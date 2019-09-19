Mumbai: Commuters use fake IDs to travel ticketless

Cases of commuters, travelling on suburban local trains on the Central Railway (CR) section, using fake police and railway identity cards to avoid penalties for travelling ticketless are on the rise, according to railway officials. Since January, more than 16 cases have come to light on the CR network.

In the latest case on Tuesday, a commuter got down from the first-class coach of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound fast local at Ghatkopar railway station. When Kurla senior ticket checker Dhananjay Kumar Yadav asked the passenger, Vilas Madhav More (33), to show his ticket, he showed Yadav a police identity card instead. An FIR was lodged as the identity card was reportedly found to be fake.