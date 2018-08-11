Mumbai: Commuters get safety lesson from men held for performing stunts

Three youths were arrested for performing the ‘Kiki challenge’ at Virar railway station. They were ordered by a court to caution commuters against such stunts. Three youths were arrested for performing the ‘Kiki challenge’ at Virar railway station. They were ordered by a court to caution commuters against such stunts.

Two days after a railway court in Palghar asked three youths, who had performed the ‘Kiki challenge’ along a moving train at a platform, to create awareness about the dangers of such stunts, the trio on Friday completed their sentence by educating commuters at the Vasai Road station about the perils of violating safety rules.

Dhruv Shah (23), Shyam Sharma (24) and Nishit Shah (20) were arrested on Wednesday for performing the ‘Kiki challenge’ — where a person has to jump out of a moving car/train and dance alongside it to the song ‘In My Feelings’ — at Virar railway station last Thursday and Friday.

They were arrested by the Virar Railway Protection Force (RPF) after a video, featuring them performing the challenge, went viral. They were produced at a court in Palghar, which asked them to create awareness against performing such stunts for three days.

“Starting Wednesday, the three friends followed the court orders between 11am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. They have also shot videos of them counselling commuters and would submit the same to the court on Monday,” a senior Vasai RPF official said.

In these three days, the trio displayed placards asking commuters to keep stations clean and not cross tracks and jump on the platform before a train has stopped.

The three, who own a start-up, Suncho Entertainment, had uploaded videos of them performing the Kiki challenge on YouTube last Saturday. Realising that they should have approached the Railways before shooting the videos, Dhruv said, “It was our mistake that we did not take the required permission. We neither stunt performs nor are interested in publicity. While it was an honest attempt to make a funny video, we realised it was wrong and unsafe.”

“During these three days, we spoke to commuters who get off the train before it has stopped. We also cautioned trespassers who would cross tracks… It was a life changing experience,” he added.

“We realised that commuters rush to take a train and risk their lives. We have learnt a huge lesson,” said Shyam.

