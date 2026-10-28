Mumbai commute gets boost: New Kalyan-Dombivli Metro line to cut travel time by 50%

The Cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure on Tuesday approved the 18.40-km Mumbai Metro Line 12-A, which will connect Manpada-Katai Naka to Taloja via Kalyan Phata, linking parts of Thane and Raigad districts.

The line is expected to improve connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai, including access to industrial and logistics hubs. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to complete the project within three and a half years and accelerate work on ongoing metro projects across the state.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed line to the Cabinet sub-committee for approval. Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said the corridor was expected to cut travel time by 40-50 per cent compared with road travel.