Mumbai: Committee set up by govt suggests scrapping of 130-year-old MMC Act

A committee formed by the state government with an aim to bring transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies in the state, has recommended scrapping of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888.

Advertising

It has recommended that a new act be created based on the existing requirements for efficient governance, said a source.

A source at the Urban Development Department said that for better coordination and uniform functioning, all municipal corporations and councils should run on one Act.

Currently, BMC works as per the 130-year-old MMC Act which, the committee feels, has become outdated.

Advertising

An official said new objectives should be decided and based on those, the existing laws should be replaced. Funds for services like water supply, garbage collection, road repair and sewerage treatment should be prioritised.

All services should meet service level benchmarks (SLBs), said the official.

The MMC Act is more about governance but does little to ensure accountability and provision of services within a stipulated time. If officials have failed to provide services on time, there is no provision for action against the administration, said an official. Also, the Act has no provision for people’s involvement.

Finances of the corporation should be managed in a way that all obligatory service-related projects are given priorities, said another official.

A source said it will take at least one year for create a new Act.

An official said Maharashtra is going to be a more urban state in the next 20 years and it has most of the population living in urban areas. Reforms would be necessary to empower urban local bodies to deal with the city’s demands.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the committee had suggested the mayor be given power to govern the city. The committee has also recommended vesting the mayor with all decision-making powers.

In April 2017, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the three-member committee to suggest ways and means to bring in transparency, efficiency and accountability in the BMC and other municipal corporations in the state. The committee had former BMC Commissioner Sharad Kale, former housing secretary Gautam Chatterjee and former Pune Municipal Commissioner Ramanath Jha.

Advertising

In March, the committee submitted its 300-page report to Fadnavis, who heads the Urban Development Department.