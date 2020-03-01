Mumbai: New CP stays Barve’s order on transfer of 31 police personnel

Param Bir Singh takes charge on Saturday. Param Bir Singh takes charge on Saturday.

Hours after he took charge as Mumbai’s new commissioner of police (CP), Param Bir Singh (58) on Saturday stayed the transfers of 31 police personnel, effected by an order issued by his predecessor Sanjay Barve.

On Thursday, two days ahead of his retirement, Barve had issued an order transferring 31 officers, including four assistant commissioners of police (ACP), seven senior inspectors and 20 inspectors.

Confirming that he had put the transfers on hold, Singh said, “Some officers approached us and complained that an unfair decision has been taken against them, due to which we have brought a stay to the previous transfer order. We are looking into their complaint and necessary decision shall be taken in future.”

According to the transfer order dated February 27, issued by Barve, ACP Sangeeta Patil was moved from the crime branch to the Colaba division. The post of ACP at Colaba division had been vacant since Subhash Khanvilkar retired in January. On the other hand, ACPs Vijay Rane, Milind Khetle and Shantilal Jadhav were transferred from the control room, Sakinaka and Pydhonie divisions to Sakinaka, Pydhonie and Andheri divisions, respectively.

This is, however, not the first time that the two top-ranking IPS officers appeared to have crossed swords.

On December 24, 2019, then Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DGP Param Bir Singh had filed a second affidavit before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court to say that though his predecessor (Barve) had taken note of the government communication giving a clean chit to former Maharashtra irrigation minister Ajit Pawar in the alleged irrigation scam case, he had had not “dealt with it” in his affidavit.

Singh’s affidavit apparently admitted to a “bonafide mistake” in his earlier December 20 affidavit in the PIL hearing into the alleged scam, but effectively ended up further questioning the role of former ACB DGP Sanjay Barve.

