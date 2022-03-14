Mumbai Commissioner asks delivery boys to get ‘character certificates’

MUMBAI POLICE Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has made character certificates a must for delivery boys following several complaints. It will be applicable for delivery boys with courier companies and food aggregators.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to a circular issued by the Mumbai Police on Sunday, if a delivery boy is found indulging in any crime, the service provider will be held responsible if the character certificate is not found. The circular was issued after a meeting, which the Commissioner held with the representatives of courier companies and food aggregators.

An officer said that the representatives of these companies agreed to the issues brought up by the commissioner. Pandey also asked the representatives to ensure that the delivery boys are trained and that proper agreement is made with valid paperwork.

An officer said that they also asked the representatives to ensure that the delivery boys adhere to traffic rules and do not ride at high speeds or on the footpaths. Police have further asked representatives to ensure that the delivery boys have proper uniforms and that they are not carrying excessive goods on their motorcycles.

Apart from this, another circular issued by the Mumbai Police after the commissioner met representatives of infrastructure companies asked them to ensure lighting arrangement at worksites during the night should not inconvenience people. It further asked them to ensure barricading was removed as soon as the work was complete and that the work should be done only during authorized hours.