Mumbai: Colleges come out with third cut-off lists

At Jai Hind College, while there was no third list last year for open category students in BCom as well as BA course, this time the college has come out with a third list — 93 per cent is the cut-off for BA, and 87 per cent for Commerce. (Representational)

The third merit list for degree college admissions was released on Monday. Unlike last year, when third merit lists were not displayed by many colleges, this year the lists were put out. Many popular colleges didn’t have vacant seats for third merit list last year but this year seats are available.

At Jai Hind College, while there was no third list last year for open category students in BCom as well as BA course, this time the college has come out with a third list — 93 per cent is the cut-off for BA, and 87 per cent for Commerce. The BSc cut-off is 50 per cent.

At St Xavier’s College, like last year, there was no third list for BA and BSc (IT) courses. But in Commerce, the third list cut-off is 44 per cent for students of HSC board and 88.4 per cent for students of other boards.

At Ruia College, 92.8 per cent is the cut-off for FYBA in the third list. The cut-off for FYBSC (Computer Science) is 81.54.

At KC College, the third cut-off for FYBA is 93.17 per cent this year compared to 87 per cent last year. BCom cut-off has increased by three percentage points, from 88 per cent last year to 90.31 per cent this time. Last year, the third cut-off for BSc courses was 55 per cent, whereas this year, it is over 60 per cent. For self-financed courses, the cut-off remained over 90 per cent last year. But this year, BBI cut-off is 82 per cent, BMS (Arts) 86.31 per cent and BMS (Science) 84 per cent.

Students can secure admissions until August 21.

95% undergrad students take summer exams

Mumbai: Around 95 per cent of the total 7,000 medical undergraduate students appeared for the summer exams conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, starting Monday, said a statement by the University. The written exam was conducted across 115 exam centres in the state. The exams will go on till August 23. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.