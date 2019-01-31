Mumbai: College student on run after assaulting parents

A college student is on the run after attacking and seriously injuring his parents at their home in Nallasopara on Tuesday morning. The police said the accused’s parents had confronted him after he lost a large amount of money he had invested in stocks.

The incident took place in Imperial Tower, Nallasopara West, where the accused, Janmesh Pawar (20), stays with his parents Narendra and Narmada. The police said Janmesh, a third-year student at a college in the area, had begun investing in stocks last year against his parents’ wishes.

On Monday, Janmesh lost a lot of money for which he was scolded by his parents and warned to stop investing further. Hours later, when his father was asleep, Janmesh allegedly hit him repeatedly on the head with a hammer. Hearing her husband’s cries for help, Narmada woke up and rushed to his aid, only to be hit by her son with the hammer and a screwdriver.

The police said Janmesh changed his clothes which had blood on them, locked the front door and drove away on his scooter. However, his parents were rushed to hospital by neighbours, who heard their screams. The police said the couple was first admitted to a private hospital in Nallasopara before being shifted to KEM Hospital in Parel.

“They are still in a serious condition. We are searching for Janmesh,” said Datta Totewad, sub-divisional police officer, Nallasopara division. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Janmesh at Nallasopara police station on Tuesday.