Mumbai college fests take a hit as sponsorships dwindle due to economic slowdown

Organisers said that for the first time in 40 years, a part of ‘Malhar’, the popular cultural festival of St Xavier’s College held in August, had to be supported through college reserves. (File) Organisers said that for the first time in 40 years, a part of ‘Malhar’, the popular cultural festival of St Xavier’s College held in August, had to be supported through college reserves. (File)

The economic slowdown in the country has adversely affected annual college cultural festivals, which depend on corporate sponsorships, with many sponsors tightening their purse strings, organisers said.

Sponsors directly fund festivals and also chip in with prizes. It helps corporate companies promote their brand and products at the fests, which attract a large number of students from across the city and out of town.

The sponsorships also account for prizes and funds needed to host such events. However, several college fest organisers, this time, have struggled to keep the festivals afloat due to dull response from companies.

Organisers said that for the first time in 40 years, a part of ‘Malhar’, the popular cultural festival of St Xavier’s College held in August, had to be supported through college reserves.

“A sponsor backed out, whereas others said there were no reserves this time for college festivals. We managed the festivals with sponsorships by several small brands as we didn’t have any big brand apart from Cadbury. We couldn’t compromise on quality, so the college had to pay a few lakhs from its corpus,” said Radhika Tendulkar, faculty in-charge of ‘Malhar’.

This year, ‘Malhar’ celebrated its 40th year and the college festival operates within a budget of nearly Rs 30 lakh. “Last year too, we faced a crunch because several brands were non-GST compliant. Small businesses were still getting used to the process. Demonetisation had also impacted the overall response by companies to college festivals,” Tendulkar added.

Usually, the college is left with surplus amount after the festival, which is utilised the next year. But this is not the case this time. If the situation prevails, the college might see a cut in the number of events hosted as part of the festival, Tendulkar said.

‘Techfest’, hosted by IIT Bombay, is another popular event in the city’s cultural calendar. It will be hosted from January 3 to 5, next year. “In the July-September quarter, we faced some difficulties in getting companies aboard. But we somehow managed to reach our target,” said one of the organisers, adding that a majority were cash deals.

For ‘Mood Indigo’ too, which claims to be Asia’s biggest cultural festival, some companies backed out in the last one month.

“The artistes charge the institute if they are performing but it’s free if they are a celebrity guest. We will host four concerts as usual but we are cutting the number of performing artistes,” an organiser said. The festival will be held from December 26 to 29.

Colleges such as SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (SIES ASCS) in Sion, whose annual festival ‘Visions’ will be held in January, are finding it more difficult to get sponsors. Despite a conservative budget of nearly Rs 6 lakh, the college is yet to reach the halfway mark.

“We have heard many brands say they have already done their bit with another college. The money we have received so far is not enough to cover the festival. This year, we have received more support in terms of vouchers and gifts rather than cash. Some are helping by sponsoring hampers for our guests. We have given the students a budget and would have to cut the frills such as art and decor, sound system,” said Dr Manju Phadke, one of the faculty organisers of the festival.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App