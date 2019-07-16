Thane: Collector orders building of road on water-filled stretch used by school kids

The Thane collector has issued orders to the Kalyan tehsildar regarding the construction of a road between Kunde and Bangarwadi village. The move came after it was reported that children had to walk through three-ft-deep water to reach their school in Kunde.

Over 30 children from Class V to Class X had to walk through water from their home in Bangarwadi to their school in Kunde every day, despite abated rains. The villagers had complained to local authorities, but to no avail.

On Monday, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar issued orders to the tehsildar regarding the road’s conditions. “The stretch filled with water is a private land measuring 400 metre. The rest of the road has been constructed. There was some private issue of the landowner over that stretch, which has caused water congestion on the road,” said Narvekar.

The Kalyan Tehsildar was told to identify and speak to the landowner, sources said. “The landowner is from a different village and has an ongoing monetary dispute with villagers. However, the tehsildar has been tasked with sorting out the entire matter within a week,” said an official from the Collector’s office.