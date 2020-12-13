Mumbai: Coastal villages to observe bandh on Dec 15

On December 2 and 3, local residents from Vadhavan and neighbouring villages in Dahanu staged a protest against the biodiversity survey commissioned by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). (File)

Coastal villages in Mumbai, from Cuffe Parade to Dahanu, will observe a bandh on December 15 as a mark of protest against the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Dahanu.

In a statement issued on Saturday, groups of fishermen and tribals asked villagers to participate in the bandh against the Port project that they said would be “destructive for the fishermen, tribals, locals, sons of the soil, farmers, orchard owners an dye-makers” of Dahanu. They have demanded that the project be canceled permanently.

As a part of the protest, villages along the coast and koliwadas (fishing villages) will observe a bandh next week, the protestors said in a statement issued Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd