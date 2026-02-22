Mumbai Coastal Road’s 70 hectares of open space to get bird trails, micro forests and pickleball courts

From pickle ball court to a sea-facing bird trail, to pockets of micro forets, the Mumbai Coastal Road’s open 70 hectares worth of open space is set to be transformed into a prolonged stretch of green cover equipped with various civic amenities to make do for the diminishing green cover of Mumbai. On Sunday (February 22) morning, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner – Bhushan Gagrani presented the proposed design for the coastal road’s open space at a citizen’s dialogue organised by the South Mumbai Resident’s Association (SMRA). At the dialogue was also present, Shiv Sena MP, Milind Deora.

The presentation comes at a time when the BMC is under continuous criticism for plummeting air quality index and diminishing tree cover to make way for a slew of infrastructure projects

The 10.58 KM long coastal road was opened to the public in March 2024. The entire road was created by reclaiming 111 hectares of the Arabian Sea and of the total area reclaimed only 40 hectares comprises roads, traffic interchanges and bridges, while the remaining 70 hectares are barren land parcels waiting to be developed into various civic amenities like gardens and open spaces.

However, ever since the road was inaugurated the land parcels have been lying unused and the open spaces are yet to be transformed into usable amenities. The BMC in August last year had appointed the Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL) which is set to spend a whooping Rs 400 crore for the landscaping and maintenance work of the open space under its corporate and social responsibility (CSR) and the timeline of the agreement will last for thirty years.

Pickle ball court, micro forests that awaits at the garden :-

According to civic officials the BMC is set to create a bird trail adjoining the available space near the Bhulabhai Desai road exit. The trail will be a lush green space spread over two sides of the roads. These trails will also comprise indigenous trees that are known to attract birds during their nesting season. Adjacent to the Amarson’s Garden interchange of the coastal road, the BMC plans to construct an amphitheatre as well alongside a nature trail largely comprising palm trees. The BMC has also planned to create stretches of micro-forests by planting Miwayaki trees. Meanwhile, at the Haji Ali which has the largest vehicular interchange of coastal roads – a pickle ball court will be created by the civic authorities. Going ahead, the entire stretch between Worli and Mahalaxmi is set to have confluence gardens and woods.

In addition to this, the BMC is also set to transform a defunct jetty at Worli into a permanent helipad.

Civic officials said that the final draft of the design template has been submitted to a BMC committee which is headed by the deputy municipal commissioner (Gardens) and after the design is approved, the work will begin and officials maintain that it will take them three years to finish the work.

‘No commercial exploitation of lands’

While giving his presentation, Gagrani asserted that the existing open space will not be exploited for any commercial purpose by the administration.

“At present, Mumbai is going through an unprecedented series of transformations, therefore it is of utmost importance that the land which is not being used for transportation should be used for public amenities. The entire 70 hectares stretch of open space is being converted to a large public green space which will make do for the diminishing green cover of Mumbai,” Gagrani said.

“Before securing permission for the coastal road, the BMC had given an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that the land being reclaimed will not be used for any kind of commercial exploitation. Therefore, this space will remain open and accessible for free to the public,” he added.

Botanical garden, sports arena to come up at Mahalaxmi race course :-

Furthermore, during the presentation, the municipal commissioner also maintained that the Mahalaxmi Racecourse – a larger portion of which has been taken over by the BMC will be converted into a botanical garden along with a sports arena and convention centre. The Mahalaxmi racecourse spreads over 211 acres — out of which 120 acres have been taken over by the BMC, while the 90 acres continue to stay with the Royal Western India’s Turf Club (RWITC) which owns the Race course. A portion of the 120 acre that is with BMC will be entirely converted into a botanical garden, while the remaining portion will be converted into a topiary garden and a city forest.

“The portion of the land comprising racing tracks, and grandstand will continue to stay with RWITC since these are heritage structures. The remaining larger portion of the land is owned by BMC and will be developed for creating amenities to the public in order to boost up public space.

Meanwhile, underneath the race course garden is a sporting facility and a convention centre.

In addition to this, the BMC has also proposed construction of an array of underground tunnels around the periphery of the entire Mahalaxmi race course. These tunnels will allow pedestrians direct connectivity from the Nehru Centre, and Acharya Atre Chowk metro stations.

“These tunnels will provide direct access to the citizens from the metro stations to the botanical garden and the underground conventional centres. Another tunnel will also be created that will connect the racecourse with the coastal road’s open space at Haji Ali garden — providing a continuous stretch of green space,” Civic officials said.