Mumbai Coastal Road’s 70 hectares of open space to get bird trails, micro forests and pickleball courts

BMC unveils Rs 400 crore CSR backed plan for green amenities along reclaimed stretch; botanical garden and sports arena also proposed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, officials promise no commercial use

Written by: Pratip Acharya
5 min readFeb 22, 2026 04:53 PM IST
mumbai coastal roadThe 10.58 KM long coastal road was opened to the public in March 2024. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

From pickle ball court to a sea-facing bird trail, to pockets of micro forets, the Mumbai Coastal Road’s open 70 hectares worth of open space is set to be transformed into a prolonged stretch of green cover equipped with various civic amenities to make do for the diminishing green cover of Mumbai. On Sunday (February 22) morning, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner – Bhushan Gagrani presented the proposed design for the coastal road’s open space at a citizen’s dialogue organised by the South Mumbai Resident’s Association (SMRA). At the dialogue was also present, Shiv Sena MP, Milind Deora.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The presentation comes at a time when the BMC is under continuous criticism for plummeting air quality index and diminishing tree cover to make way for a slew of infrastructure projects

The 10.58 KM long coastal road was opened to the public in March 2024. The entire road was created by reclaiming 111 hectares of the Arabian Sea and of the total area reclaimed only 40 hectares comprises roads, traffic interchanges and bridges, while the remaining 70 hectares are barren land parcels waiting to be developed into various civic amenities like gardens and open spaces.

However, ever since the road was inaugurated the land parcels have been lying unused and the open spaces are yet to be transformed into usable amenities. The BMC in August last year had appointed the Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL) which is set to spend a whooping Rs 400 crore for the landscaping and maintenance work of the open space under its corporate and social responsibility (CSR) and the timeline of the agreement will last for thirty years.

Pickle ball court, micro forests that awaits at the garden :-

According to civic officials the BMC is set to create a bird trail adjoining the available space near the Bhulabhai Desai road exit. The trail will be a lush green space spread over two sides of the roads. These trails will also comprise indigenous trees that are known to attract birds during their nesting season. Adjacent to the Amarson’s Garden interchange of the coastal road, the BMC plans to construct an amphitheatre as well alongside a nature trail largely comprising palm trees. The BMC has also planned to create stretches of micro-forests by planting Miwayaki trees. Meanwhile, at the Haji Ali which has the largest vehicular interchange of coastal roads – a pickle ball court will be created by the civic authorities. Going ahead, the entire stretch between Worli and Mahalaxmi is set to have confluence gardens and woods.

In addition to this, the BMC is also set to transform a defunct jetty at Worli into a permanent helipad.

Story continues below this ad

Civic officials said that the final draft of the design template has been submitted to a BMC committee which is headed by the deputy municipal commissioner (Gardens) and after the design is approved, the work will begin and officials maintain that it will take them three years to finish the work.

‘No commercial exploitation of lands’

While giving his presentation, Gagrani asserted that the existing open space will not be exploited for any commercial purpose by the administration.

“At present, Mumbai is going through an unprecedented series of transformations, therefore it is of utmost importance that the land which is not being used for transportation should be used for public amenities. The entire 70 hectares stretch of open space is being converted to a large public green space which will make do for the diminishing green cover of Mumbai,” Gagrani said.

“Before securing permission for the coastal road, the BMC had given an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that the land being reclaimed will not be used for any kind of commercial exploitation. Therefore, this space will remain open and accessible for free to the public,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Botanical garden, sports arena to come up at Mahalaxmi race course :-

Furthermore, during the presentation, the municipal commissioner also maintained that the Mahalaxmi Racecourse – a larger portion of which has been taken over by the BMC will be converted into a botanical garden along with a sports arena and convention centre. The Mahalaxmi racecourse spreads over 211 acres — out of which 120 acres have been taken over by the BMC, while the 90 acres continue to stay with the Royal Western India’s Turf Club (RWITC) which owns the Race course. A portion of the 120 acre that is with BMC will be entirely converted into a botanical garden, while the remaining portion will be converted into a topiary garden and a city forest.

“The portion of the land comprising racing tracks, and grandstand will continue to stay with RWITC since these are heritage structures. The remaining larger portion of the land is owned by BMC and will be developed for creating amenities to the public in order to boost up public space.

Meanwhile, underneath the race course garden is a sporting facility and a convention centre.

Story continues below this ad

In addition to this, the BMC has also proposed construction of an array of underground tunnels around the periphery of the entire Mahalaxmi race course. These tunnels will allow pedestrians direct connectivity from the Nehru Centre, and Acharya Atre Chowk metro stations.

“These tunnels will provide direct access to the citizens from the metro stations to the botanical garden and the underground conventional centres. Another tunnel will also be created that will connect the racecourse with the coastal road’s open space at Haji Ali garden — providing a continuous stretch of green space,” Civic officials said.

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement