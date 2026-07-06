Fresh seepage surfaces in Coastal Road tunnel amid heavy rain; BMC says structure safe

Built at a cost of Rs 5,821 crore, the twin tunnels account for nearly 35 per cent of the Rs 16,621 crore Mumbai Coastal Road project. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

Amid heavy monsoon rain that has battered Mumbai and exposed weaknesses in the city’s infrastructure, water seepage was reported in the northbound tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road on Sunday, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to carry out emergency repairs.

The leakage was detected near Priyadarshini Park in the northbound tunnel, which carries traffic from Marine Drive towards Bandra. Motorists noticed water dripping from the tunnel wall, following which BMC maintenance teams rushed to the site.

Officials said the seepage was plugged within hours using pressure injection grouting, a standard waterproofing technique used for underground infrastructure. They maintained that only one seepage point was identified and repaired, and that the tunnel remained open to traffic throughout.