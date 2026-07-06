Fresh seepage surfaces in Coastal Road tunnel amid heavy rain; BMC says structure safe

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Amid heavy monsoon rain that has battered Mumbai and exposed weaknesses in the city’s infrastructure, water seepage was reported in the northbound tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road on Sunday, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to carry out emergency repairs.
The leakage was detected near Priyadarshini Park in the northbound tunnel, which carries traffic from Marine Drive towards Bandra. Motorists noticed water dripping from the tunnel wall, following which BMC maintenance teams rushed to the site.
Officials said the seepage was plugged within hours using pressure injection grouting, a standard waterproofing technique used for underground infrastructure. They maintained that only one seepage point was identified and repaired, and that the tunnel remained open to traffic throughout.
“The tunnel is structurally safe and is under continuous monitoring,” a civic official said.
Built at a cost of Rs 5,821 crore, the twin tunnels account for nearly 35 per cent of the Rs 16,621 crore Mumbai Coastal Road project.
BMC engineers said some seepage is not uncommon in underground tunnels along the coastline, particularly during spells of intense rain when hydrostatic pressure rises. They said limited water ingress through construction or expansion joints is permissible under international engineering standards and is addressed through routine maintenance.
The incident comes even as Mumbai’s transport infrastructure has come under strain from relentless rainfall, with road cave-ins, waterlogging, railway disruptions and the partial collapse of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link project raising concerns over the resilience of newly built infrastructure.
This is the second reported instance of seepage since the Coastal Road tunnels opened to traffic. In May 2024, water seeped through two expansion joints in the southbound tunnel soon after its inauguration, following which the BMC had carried out similar repair work.
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