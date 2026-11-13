6 vehicles damaged in pile-up inside Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel; no injuries reported

Six vehicles were involved in a pile-up inside the northbound carriageway of the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel early on Friday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported, although all six vehicles sustained damage.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the accident occurred around 2.33 am within the jurisdiction of the Marine Drive traffic division. The police said a car rammed into the tunnel railing and came to a halt, following which at least five other vehicles collided with it.

After the collision, traffic movement on the northbound carriageway was temporarily suspended to remove the damaged vehicles and ensure motorists’ safety.

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Smoke from vehicle bonnet

As the vehicles were being cleared, personnel noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet of one of the vehicles. “Smoke was detected, and a fire extinguisher was used to douse the fire,” a police official said.