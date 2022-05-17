Mumbai coastal road project: Work on second tunnel likely to end by Jan 2023

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed boring more than 183 meters of its second tunnel for the coastal road project and the tunnel work is likely to be completed by January 2023, officials from the Coastal Road Department said.

Under the 10.58 km coastal road project from Princess Street in Marine Drive to Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link, twin tunnels, each having length of 2.07 km, are being constructed from Priyadarshini Park to Girgaon Chowpatty.

“The boring of the second tunnel will be finished in the next seven to eight months,” a BMC official said.

In January, the BMC’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) ‘Mavala’ completed boring of the first tunnel. Touted as India’s biggest TBM, the around 2,800 metric tonne ‘Mavala’ is 80 metres long.

According to the officials, so far 53% of the overall project has been completed and it is expected to be get over by December 2023.