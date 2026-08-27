Mumbai’s next big underground road is taking shape: TBM parts to arrive by December

The BMC has launched excavation and piling work in Charkop to construct a shaft to lower the TBM machinery. (Express photo)

Parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) which will dig Mumbai’s newest twin tunnels – a 3.9 km underground link traversing between Malad’s Mindspace and Charkop in Kandivali – are set to arrive in Mumbai by December, marking a major step forward in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.

The BMC has launched excavation and piling work in Charkop to construct a shaft to lower the TBM machinery.

Eyeing an alternate north-south corridor for motorists, the Mumbai civic body is executing work on the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which entails a 22.93 km high-speed corridor linking Versova and Dahisar.