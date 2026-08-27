Mumbai’s next big underground road is taking shape: TBM parts to arrive by December

Parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) which will dig Mumbai’s newest twin tunnels – a 3.9 km underground link traversing between Malad’s Mindspace and Charkop in Kandivali – are set to arrive in Mumbai by December, marking a major step forward in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.
The BMC has launched excavation and piling work in Charkop to construct a shaft to lower the TBM machinery.
Eyeing an alternate north-south corridor for motorists, the Mumbai civic body is executing work on the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which entails a 22.93 km high-speed corridor linking Versova and Dahisar.
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The project is categorised into seven packages that encompass elevated roads, cable-stayed bridges and over ten interchanges.
A crucial segment of the corridor is the twin tunnels, which will be dug using TBM machinery, to link Malad’s Mindspace and Kandivali’s Charkop area. The two tunnels, being constructed as part of the project’s Package C and D, will run beneath the densely populated belt in North Mumbai.
A crucial segment of the corridor is the twin tunnels, which will be dug using TBM machinery (Express photo)
Slated to run parallelly at a length of 3.9 km, the tunnels are designed to have three lanes each and five cross-passage corridors on each side. The BMC is set to deploy two TBM machines, estimated to have an external diameter of 15.70 metres and run approximately 40 metres beneath the ground.
Senior BMC officials, including chief engineers from the bridge department and the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, conducted a site inspection in Charkop where the civic body has started work on excavating a 65 metres*40 metres land parcel.
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BMC will then begin the construction of the shaft. A launching shaft is the site where the TBM machines will be lowered and the point from which the machinery will commence the tunnel digging.
“After the spare parts of the first TBM machine arrive, work on the assembly of the TBM will be carried out. The target is to launch and start the digging of tunnels next month after the parts arrive. Meanwhile, the BMC is hoping to complete assembly and digging of the second tunnel by June 2027,” a senior BMC official said on Wednesday.
Of the tunnel’s total length of 3.9 km, the TBMs will dig a total distance of 3 km, while nearly 700 metres will feature a cut-and-cover rectangular box design.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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