Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Coastal Road Project: Increase in navigation span between pillars will see Rs 650 crore cost escalation, says CM

The 10.5-km-long stretch of the coastal road is being built on reclaimed land to decongest traffic and connect Nariman Point in the southernmost tip of Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) at Worli.

The community had demanded that the width of the span be increased to 200 m. The BMC had refused, leading to protests and work being stalled for months. (File Photo)
-A DAY after the fisherfolk community of Mumbai and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached a common ground as the civic body decided to increase the width of a proposed navigation span — which is part of the BMC’s ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project— to 120 metres, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the latest move will result in a cost escalation of Rs 650 crore.

The 10.5-km-long stretch of the coastal road is being built on reclaimed land to decongest traffic and connect Nariman Point in the southernmost tip of Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) at Worli. At the Worli end, the BMC is constructing a traffic interchange that will connect the stretch with the sea link. The proposed interchange is going to be an elevated structure that would come up on pillars which are being constructed in the shallow sea waters.

Engineers associated with the project had earlier stated that the gap between each pillar would be around 60 meters.

However, members of the local fishing community from Cleveland Bunder in Worli claimed that 60 meters will not be enough as it will be difficult for them to safely navigate their boats through such a narrow span as Bunder has shallow water with rocks spread all around. Therefore, there is a possibility of their boats getting damaged due to tidal waves, if enough space is not given.

The community demanded that the width of the span should be increased to 200 meters to which the BMC didn’t agree, following which protests were held and construction work was stalled for several months.

“Following the demand from the fishermen community to increase the span size from 60 meters to 120 meters, for navigation of their boats, I had asked the BMC commissioner to find a solution by hiring a bigger institution. Because we did not want anyone to suffer… We found the solution after a study and will be increasing the distance between the two piers to 120 meters. This would escalate the cost by Rs 650 crore, but we decided to do it because we do not want any citizen of the state to feel that there is an injustice towards them. Hence, despite the cost escalation, we decided to do it,” Shinde said.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:22:54 am
