Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Coastal road project; HC reserves orders on pleashttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-coastal-road-project-hc-reserves-orders-on-pleas-5809928/

Mumbai: Coastal road project; HC reserves orders on pleas

The order states that the project is in breach of the law on environmental clearances

mumbai, bombay high court, maratha quota, reservation, maratha community, maratha community resrevation, maharashtra government, jobs, backward class, socially and educationally backward class, mumbai news, indian express news
A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nadrajog and Justice N M Jamdar will begin hearing the final arguments on July 17 (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a bunch of petitions challenging the Rs 14,000-crore Coastal Road project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nadrajog and Justice N M Jamdar will begin hearing the final arguments on July 17 in a petition moved by city-based architect Shweta Wagh and eight other petitioners, stating that the ongoing reclamation is not only illegal but will also irreversibly alter coastal morphology, biodiversity, and traditional ecological practices.

It further states that the project is in breach of the law on environmental clearances

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Khalistan conspiracy’: Court refuses bail to Delhi Police official
2 Mumbai: Fake invoices used to bag road contracts; House panel raps PWD over gross irregularities, inaction
3 Mumbai: BMC releases first installment of Rs 200 crore aid for BEST