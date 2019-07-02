Mumbai: Coastal road project; HC reserves orders on pleas

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a bunch of petitions challenging the Rs 14,000-crore Coastal Road project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nadrajog and Justice N M Jamdar will begin hearing the final arguments on July 17 in a petition moved by city-based architect Shweta Wagh and eight other petitioners, stating that the ongoing reclamation is not only illegal but will also irreversibly alter coastal morphology, biodiversity, and traditional ecological practices.

It further states that the project is in breach of the law on environmental clearances