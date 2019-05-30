Coastal Road project: Activists file contempt plea in SC, say BMC violating court order

Advertising

City activists have filed a contempt petition before the Supreme Court, alleging that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is violating a court order on the coastal road project and is carrying out fresh work at several places. Architect Shweta Wagh and others filed petition on May 27.

In the petition, the activists have submitted that work of dumping rubble, stone, sand and gravel on new unreclaimed area has been in areas such as Worli Sea Face and Dairy, Napean Sea Road.

The petition states that a series of photographs taken between May 6 and 23 show the extent of fresh work that has been undertaken. It also says dumping and spreading of rubble, gravel and sand leading to reclamation of newer areas is causing irreversible damage to undisturbed intertidal habitats in Napean Sea Road. This is also being demonstrated at Worli Dairy where sand, rubble and debris were being dumped inside the enclosure of stone bund.

Alleging contempt of court by the BMC, the petition states that the authorities have carried out fresh work against a May 6 order of the apex court. The court had directed the BMC to carry on with work that had already commenced but to undertake any fresh work.

The BMC, however, denied that any fresh work had been started for the project. “We are not carrying out any fresh work for the project. Whatever work is being done is on reclaimed portion. Also, defying the court could go against us at the next hearing. We are not going to take any such step that will weaken our case. We don’t know anything about the contempt petition filed by activists,” a senior official from coastal road department told The Indian Express.