Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Boring work for 2nd underground tunnel likely to end by March

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to finish the final boring work for the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) by March-end, said officials, adding that the 10.58-km-long MCRP is set to connect Nariman Point in south Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) through a series of arterial roads and underground tunnels.

As part of the project, BMC has been constructing two twin tunnels that would connect Girgaon Chowpatty with Priyadarshini Park (PDP) in Malabar Hill, while using a tunnel boring machine (TBM). The boring work for the first tunnel began from PDP in January 2021, and was completed in January 2022, after the machine was pulled out from Girgaon Chowpatty. Following this, boring work for the second tunnel began from Girgaon in March 2022 since both the tunnels will run parallel to each other and form a separate corridor for the movement of north-south vehicles. The tunnels would be around 2-km-long (2,000 m) and a major portion of these tunnels will run below the Arabian Sea, said civic officials, adding that boring work along 160 m — the second tunnel — is yet to be completed.

“It took us approximately one year to complete boring work for the first tunnel, and it is the same for the second tunnel. Though the second one is 10-m longer… this shows that we are well within the schedule, and we intend to finish the project by the end of this year as stated earlier,” said an official, adding that 70 per cent of the coastal road work has been completed at so far, and ancillary work like setting up utility chambers and fire fighting systems are underway.

On Sunday (February 26), during the announcement of the second phase of Mumbai Beautification Plan, Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the coastal road will become operational by November 2023.