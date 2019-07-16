Mumbai coastal road project: Bombay HC quashes CRZ permission for southern stretch

The Bombay High Court Tuesday struck down the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permission granted for the southern stretch of the Rs 14,000-crore Coastal Road project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The project proposed to connect Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Borivali in north Mumbai.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nadrajog and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a petition which was moved by city-based architect Shweta Wagh and eight others. “We are quashing the CRZ clearances granted to the project. We have held that the environment clearance is required for the project,” the bench said.

Advertising

The court’s ruling means the BMC cannot continue work on the project. The petitioners had stated that the ongoing reclamation is not only illegal but will also irreversibly alter coastal morphology, biodiversity, and traditional ecological practices.

The petitioners have opposed the project contending that the permissions it has proceeded on are not enough. Arguing for the petitioners, senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas told the court that the permission to construct in a CRZ by reclaiming land that was obtained by the BMC in May 2017 was bad in law. He further argued that while the construction of the southern part of the Coastal Road project from Princess Street to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link had proceeded based on this clearance, that alone was not enough to go ahead with the project.

The high court had earlier said that its April 16 order, asking the BMC to “maintain status quo in respect of the reclamation work” of the coastal road project, would continue till June 3.