Mumbai Coastal Road project: BMC to appoint VJTI to survey ongoing digging work for second phase after residents complain about tremors

The second phase of the coastal road will connect Versova in the western suburbs with Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

By: Express News Service
Feb 19, 2026
Mumbai Coastal Road aerial viewResidents living along the Marine Drive and in the Girgaon area in south Mumbai also raised complaints of feeling vibrations while the piling work for the first phase of the coastal road project was underway. (File Photo)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to appoint the Veermata Jijabai Technical Institute (VJTI) to carry out a survey of the ongoing digging work for the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road project. The move comes after residents living in the Charkop area of Mumbai’s Kandivali alleged that the ongoing piling work for the coastal road project has resulted in earthquake-like vibrations.

The decision to appoint the VJTI was taken on Wednesday, following a meeting between residents and civic officials. The meeting was chaired by BJP legislator Sanjay Upadhyay.

“Before going ahead with the work, a structural audit of the existing residential building in the area was carried out by an expert consulting firm, based on which the piling works were started this month. The VJTI experts will evaluate those studies and, if required, a fresh study will also be carried out. After the institute submits its formal report, the piling work will again start with sensors being placed, monitoring the vibration levels,” an official told The Indian Express.

The complaints related to the vibrations started from February 11 onwards, when the test piling work for the ongoing coastal road project was initiated.

The second phase of the coastal road will connect Versova in the western suburbs with Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This road will have a series of underground tunnels, a cable-stayed bridge, and vehicular interchanges. The coastal road will also provide connectivity with the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR), an east-west connector that is also being constructed by the Mumbai civic body.

Before 2022, residents living along the Marine Drive and in the Girgaon area in south Mumbai also raised complaints of feeling vibrations while the piling work for the first phase of the coastal road project was underway.

