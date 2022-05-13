Mumbai coastal road project: BMC says no to planners’ design change proposal

Citing technical difficulties and “serious impact on the project”, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refused to accept suggestions to change the existing alignment of its coastal road by moving open spaces towards the seaside to make it “citizen friendly”.

In a written reply to architects and urban designers this week, the BMC’s Coastal Road Department said that more than 50% of the project’s physical progress is already achieved as per the present alignment and considering other challenges like amendments in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, the suggestions cannot be considered.

The BMC is constructing a 10.58-km long coastal road from Princess Street at Marine Lines to Worli end Bandra-Worli Sea Link Road. For the project, BMC is reclaiming 111 hectares in the sea. Of this reclaimed land, 70 hectares will be developed as open space.

A group of 70 city-based architects and urban designers on March 7 had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as well as the BMC, suggesting that all the open spaces created during the project should be moved towards the sea and the road kept inland. The architects had also offered to help the BMC in making the changes to ensure that it will not affect car users.

The architects are now planning to reply to the BMC letter.

“More than 50% of the project’s physical progress is already achieved as per the present alignment. CRZ clearance and wildlife NOC (no objection certificate) has been obtained as per present alignment. Any modifications in alignment at this stage will have serious impacts on the project in terms of redoing design works, loss of executed works on major structures, change in work logistics, seeking fresh NOCs from various departments and cost, time and legal implications on this project,” reads the BMC reply.

It further states that, “Provision of interchanges to the coastal road is technically not possible if the alignment is shifted close to existing roads at Amarson Garden, Haji Ali and Worli Sea Face. The present alignment has been planned in such a way that it fulfils the geometric requirements of alignment as per IRC Code ensuring suitability for urban high-speed. Arterial road with 80-100 kmph speed and technical feasibility of interchanges to connect the coastal road with the existing road network.”

The BMC’s reply came after AECOM Asia Co Ltd, the general consultant of the project, submitted a report on the difficulties.