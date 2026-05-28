Weeks after coastal road mishap killed 2 labourers, BMC to impose Rs 3 crore fine on contractor

Officials said the institute found that the railings on the maintenance platform were not high enough. (File Photo)

Almost a month after two labourers died after falling from an industrial gantry crane at a casting yard site for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (Phase 2) in the Mira Bhayander area of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on May 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to impose a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the contractor responsible for executing the work and maintaining the facility.

The action follows an investigation report submitted by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). Civic sources said the institute identified multiple safety lapses at the worksite and suggested several corrective interventions.

“The report has been sent to the municipal commissioner’s office for review. After that, an official letter will be issued to the contractor asking them to pay the penalty amount of Rs 3 crore. In the meantime, VJTI’s recommendations will be shared with them immediately so that the measures are implemented without delay,” a senior civic official said.