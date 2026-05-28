Weeks after coastal road mishap killed 2 labourers, BMC to impose Rs 3 crore fine on contractor
The move comes after Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) submitted an investigation report on the incident. According to civic sources, the institute flagged several safety lapses at the worksite and recommended corrective measures.
Almost a month after two labourers died after falling from an industrial gantry crane at a casting yard site for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (Phase 2) in the Mira Bhayander area of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on May 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to impose a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the contractor responsible for executing the work and maintaining the facility.
The action follows an investigation report submitted by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). Civic sources said the institute identified multiple safety lapses at the worksite and suggested several corrective interventions.
“The report has been sent to the municipal commissioner’s office for review. After that, an official letter will be issued to the contractor asking them to pay the penalty amount of Rs 3 crore. In the meantime, VJTI’s recommendations will be shared with them immediately so that the measures are implemented without delay,” a senior civic official said.
On May 2, workers Raghunath Das (38) and Kanha Singh (45) had climbed onto a platform located around 35 feet above the ground to carry out routine inspections when it collapsed, causing them to fall. Officials said the inquiry found that the crane did not have adequate load-bearing capacity. Sources added that although the workers were wearing safety harnesses, they had been fastened only to a cable railing, exposing them to the risk of falling. VJTI has therefore recommended the immediate installation of a lifeline safety cable to which workers can securely attach their harnesses.
Officials further said the institute found that the railings on the maintenance platform were not high enough. Among its recommendations was replacing the current M10 bolts used in assembling the crane with stronger M12 bolts to prevent structural failure under pressure.
VJTI has also suggested extending the railing posts by up to six feet and connecting them to the crane’s main girder using cables. It further proposed providing additional support to the structure through a cantilever-like system to improve stability.
“We have appointed a third-party agency to carry out a safety audit at all casting yards and construction sites set up for this project. Even though the contractors have their own structural consultants, our agency will work independently and submit a detailed report,” the official added.
Before that, on February 14, a slab from the parapet wall of a Metro viaduct in Mulund fell onto a rickshaw and a car, killing one person and injuring three others. The incident led to the arrest of multiple officials, including the project director and project manager.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
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Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
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National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
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Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More