Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC files report, says only 6.25% of work complete

Nearly one year after the work on the ambitious coastal road project was started, only 6.25 per cent of it has been completed till date even as Rs 593 crore has been spent so far on the project and other related works, a progress report tabled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration Wednesday said.

The report was tabled in the Standing Committee after corporators had demanded to know the status of the project after the Bombay High Court had put a stay on it in July.

The report mentions that since July 16 the work on the project is completely stopped and that litigation on the project has delayed it considerably.

According to the schedule submitted by the contractor, so far 12.56 per cent of the work should have been completed, but it has only crossed the halfway mark due to legal hurdles, the report said.

“The BMC has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court stay. Six special suits have been merged into one and filed with the apex court. The case was to be heard on Wednesday, but will now be heard on a later date,” the report stated.

The work on the coastal road project had started in October 2018, following which it faced legal hurdles twice in the last seven months.

The BMC had begun reclamation at several locations on the western coast of the city, from Princess Street in Marine Drive to Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sealink.

The project was first given a stay in April, which was subsequently lifted. In July, the Bombay High Court again put a stay on the project.

Officials said they feared that a further delay could increase the cost of the project. The BMC is spending Rs 12,000 crore on the first phase of the project, which is 9.96 km and will cover the south side of Mumbai.

Abhijeet Samant, BJP corporator from Andheri East, had demanded that the standing committee members to taken on a visit to the construction site, to which the administration has agreed.