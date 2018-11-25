Coastal road project: Civic body to use Austrian technology to build tunnels

By Sanjana Bhalerao

To overcome the problems faced by residents due to narrow roads, congested spaces and traffic gridlocks, the BMC is set to use a new technology, New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), for tunneling work in its Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project, beginning next year.

The project will see 3.45-km long twin tunnels running from the Princess Street flyover to Priyadarshini Park, under Girgaum Chowpatty and Malabar Hill.

The NATM, which is said to have strong adaptability for different geological and groundwater conditions, will be specially used in areas where the tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be difficult to manoeuvre and also to widen the tunnels. “The NATM will be used to avoid the typical cut and cover method, like in TBM. It is a costly method, however, it will reduce the time taken in tunneling work,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Sethi.

While the civic body has begun a geo-technical survey at Amarson Garden in Worli and constructed a temporary bund (retention) wall for the project, the tunneling work will only commence after the monsoon next year, Sethi added.

Explained Another project, another attempt at decongesting city The commencement of the coastal road project will add to the flurry of infrastructure-building in the city, large parts of which are already behind barricades for ‘upgradation’ with Metro connectivity. Construction of one underground Metro corridor and four elevated corridors is under way, and work on six other lines is expected to start soon. The coastal road, which has been on the drawing board for over a decade, has faced criticism for being expensive and “environmentally damaging”, as it will reclaim 90 hectares of the land along the west coast, and promote the use of private vehicles instead of public transport. BMC has so far cleared a 9.98 km stretch in South Mumbai, which will have 3.45 km-long twin tunnels running below the congested Marine Lines, Girgaum and Malabar Hill areas.

The BMC is set to reclaim more than two acres near Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park for the launching shafts of its 12.2-m wide TBM, which will excavate the underground twin tunnels.

The coastal road, which will run along the city’s western seafront, is envisioned to provide swift travel from the western suburbs to south Mumbai. Last month, the BMC gave its final approval to the construction of the first phase of the road — a 9.98-km road between Princess Street flyover and Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). The construction work, which is divided into three parts, will begin simultaneously. The work is expected to be completed in the next four years.

Along with the BMC, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation will also adopt the new technology for parts of its tunneling work for Metro 3 project, which is completely underground, running between Colaba-Bandra-Seepz. The work is set to begin in January.