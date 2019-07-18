Mumbai coastal road project: 500 crore spent so far; BMC stops work, gears up for legal battle

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) had spent about Rs 500 crore, so far, on its ambitious coastal road project, the clearances granted to which were quashed by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

The work on the project had started in December 2018, following which it faced legal hurdles twice in the last seven months. The BMC had begun reclamation at several locations on the western coast of the city from Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sealink.

The civic body has stopped all activity after the High Court struck down environment clearances granted to the project. Following this, the BMC has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the HC order.

A BMC official said, “So far, we have spent about Rs 500 crore on the work. The major part includes reclamation. The contractors have started reclamation at four locations and a lot of land was reclaimed. In the last seven months, the work was halted twice.

In April, the HC had stayed the project following which it was lifted after the Supreme Court allowed our petition. Also, we feared that more delay could increase the cost of the project.” The BMC is spending Rs 12,000 crore on the first phase of the project which is 9.96 km and will cover the south side of Mumbai.

The reclamation was on at Priyadarshani Park, Amarsons Garden, Haji Ali and Worli Seaface. Now, after the HC order, reclamation work at all locations have been stopped.

“Abiding by the HC order, we have stopped all activity on the coastal road construction site immediately. No works of reclamation are being undertaken on the construction site as all labour and machinery have been asked not to do any further work. We are yet to decide on the further course of action,” said R S Kuknoor, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, BMC, who is also the in-charge of the coastal road.