Porsche hits divider on Mumbai Coastal Road, minor girl in another car hurt

The Porsche driver was speeding when the vehicle hit the divider, according to the police. (Photo by special arrangement)

Days after a car caught fire on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, a Porsche rammed into the divider and hit another car on Sunday morning on the road. While the Porsche’s driver escaped unhurt because airbags deployed, a minor girl in the other car sustained minor injuries.

An officer said the incident occurred behind Breach Candy Hospital around 8.30 am, when the Porsche driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle, and hit the divider. The Porsche then hit an Ertiga that was behind it.

The officer said the girl’s father, a doctor, was driving the Ertiga and her mother was also present in the car when the incident took place. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment.