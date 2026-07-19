Porsche hits divider on Mumbai Coastal Road, minor girl in another car hurt

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Days after a car caught fire on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, a Porsche rammed into the divider and hit another car on Sunday morning on the road. While the Porsche’s driver escaped unhurt because airbags deployed, a minor girl in the other car sustained minor injuries.
An officer said the incident occurred behind Breach Candy Hospital around 8.30 am, when the Porsche driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle, and hit the divider. The Porsche then hit an Ertiga that was behind it.
The officer said the girl’s father, a doctor, was driving the Ertiga and her mother was also present in the car when the incident took place. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she received treatment.
Police waiting for Porsche driver’s blood report
Inspector S Ugale from the Gamdevi police station said the police sent the Porsche driver to the hospital for blood tests.
“An FIR will be registered against the Porsche driver. We are awaiting the blood test report to confirm if the driver was under some influence when the incident took place,” the officer added.
There was some traffic congestion after the accident as the lane was blocked for some time, the police said.
On Wednesday, a fire in a moving car at the Marine Drive end of Coastal Road caused panic, leading to massive traffic snarls. No one was injured in the incident that took place inside India’s first undersea road tunnel, and the route reopened after the burnt vehicle was removed.
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