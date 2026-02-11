Mumbai’s Coastal Road to get country’s first ‘Melody Road’

While this marks a pilot initiative for India, the technology has previously been implemented in countries such as Hungary, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

To alert motorists, the civic administration has installed signboards announcing the musical route at distances of 500 metres, 100 metres, and 60 metres ahead of the pilot stretch.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed a special music technology along Mumbai’s Coastal Road, where motorists will hear the song “Jai Ho” upon crossing a speed of 60 kmph. The musical stretch spans 500 metres between Priyadarshini Park and Amarsons Garden.

The ‘Melody Road’ is slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 11 at 12.30 pm.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official privy to the developments said the project was implemented by a team of Hungarian experts. Mumbai is only the fifth city in the world where this technology has been deployed so far.

“These musical tracks have been deployed over a small stretch of 500 metres, towards the north bound exit of the TBM tunnels. These tracks have been marked with musical notes designs in a 500 metre stretch which spans from near Priyadarshini Park, after exiting the coastal road, to Amarsons Garden. If commuters cross the speed of over 60 kmph, the song Jai Ho will be heard in this musical stretch,” said a senior official.

According to officials, rumble strips have been installed along the 500-metre stretch, where the song “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire will be produced by the friction of vehicle wheels as vehicles cross the prescribed speed limit.

To alert motorists, the civic administration has installed signboards announcing the musical route at distances of 500 metres, 100 metres, and 60 metres ahead of the pilot stretch.

The concept of a musical road was first devised in 2007 in Japan, when Japanese engineer Shizuo Shinoda discovered the sound effect while working on a road with a bulldozer. Following this discovery, the idea of the ‘Melody Road’ was developed.

