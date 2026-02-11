Mumbai’s Coastal Road to get country’s first ‘Melody Road’

To alert motorists, the civic administration has installed signboards announcing the musical route at distances of 500 metres, 100 metres, and 60 metres ahead of the pilot stretch. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed a special music technology along Mumbai’s Coastal Road, where motorists will hear the song “Jai Ho” upon crossing a speed of 60 kmph. The musical stretch spans 500 metres between Priyadarshini Park and Amarsons Garden.

The ‘Melody Road’ is slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 11 at 12.30 pm.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official privy to the developments said the project was implemented by a team of Hungarian experts. Mumbai is only the fifth city in the world where this technology has been deployed so far.