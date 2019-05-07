Mumbai Coastal Road: BMC receives 416 queries on project

The BMC has received 416 queries from people on the Coastal Road project over a three-day period. After opposition from activists, the civic body created an email id — coastalroadcell.mcgm@gmail.com — to answer questions related to the project.

People who posted queries have sought clarification on additional open space that will be available post reclamation, feasibility and need for the project and studies done by BMC to conclude that Coastal Road is the only solution to Mumbai’s transportation challenges, among others.

One query questions the justification for “Rs 12,000-crore road that will only be used by a maximum 3 lakh people per day when majority of people in Mumbai travel by foot, bus and train”.

The civic body Monday clarified that the step, seeking queries from people, wasn’t aimed at seeking suggestions /objections but was only to clear doubts and dispel misinformation. Residents’ groups have opposed the reclamation expressing concerns over irreversible damage to ecology as well as fishing areas.