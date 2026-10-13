BMC notice to L&T for using construction debris on Mumbai coastal road

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served a notice on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for allegedly using debris from private construction sites to fill land along the southern stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road, land meant to be developed into gardens and public open spaces.
The land parcels lie along the road between Haji Ali and Priyadarshini Park (PDP). Under the BMC’s solid waste management rules, such filling work must be done using soil and stone chips sourced from stone quarries. Civic officials said the material being used was instead debris generated at private construction sites, which is illegal under the rules.
According to the notice, the dumping was first noticed during a routine inspection of the site.
“On enquiry and verification of challans and vehicles, it was revealed that the earth/excavation materials used for carrying out filling activities are being brought from private building construction sites,” the notice read.
“The tender conditions suggest that all filling materials should be procured from authorised quarries and approved sources with valid permission. Therefore using unauthorised items for filling work is a violation of contract,” it said.
The BMC has asked L&T to reply and explain the violation.
The 10.58-km coastal road was opened to the public in March 2024. It was built by reclaiming 111 hectares from the Arabian Sea. Of this, only 40 hectares is taken up by roads, interchanges and bridges. The remaining 70 hectares are barren land parcels waiting to be developed into gardens and open spaces.
In August 2025, the BMC appointed Reliance Infrastructure Limited to develop and maintain the gardens along the coastal road.
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