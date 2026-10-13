BMC notice to L&T for using construction debris on Mumbai coastal road

The 10.58-km coastal road was opened to the public in March 2024. (Express Archive Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served a notice on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for allegedly using debris from private construction sites to fill land along the southern stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road, land meant to be developed into gardens and public open spaces.

The land parcels lie along the road between Haji Ali and Priyadarshini Park (PDP). Under the BMC’s solid waste management rules, such filling work must be done using soil and stone chips sourced from stone quarries. Civic officials said the material being used was instead debris generated at private construction sites, which is illegal under the rules.